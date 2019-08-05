TeraGo Inc. (TGO) Analysts See $-0.08 EPS; Cavco Industries (CVCO) Sellers Decreased By 8.51% Their Shorts

Analysts expect TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, TeraGo Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 900 shares traded. TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO) had a decrease of 8.51% in short interest. CVCO’s SI was 276,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.51% from 302,100 shares previously. With 104,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s short sellers to cover CVCO’s short positions. The SI to Cavco Industries Inc’s float is 3.24%. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.16. About 42,894 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M

TeraGo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides network and voice, data center, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $169.28 million. The firm owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, Internet protocol communications network that provides Internet access and data connectivity services to businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers data connectivity services that allow businesses to connect their multiple sites within a city or across the company's geographic footprint through a private virtual local area network; voice services; and a range of diverse Ethernet services over a wireless connection to customer locations.

