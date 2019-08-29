Teradyne (TER) to pay $0.09 on Sep 27, 2019; Vishay Intertechnology Has 1.23 Sentiment

Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 118 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 96 reduced and sold equity positions in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 127.02 million shares, up from 126.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Vishay Intertechnology Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 76 Increased: 70 New Position: 48.

Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:TER) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Teradyne Inc’s current price of $51.79 translates into 0.17% yield. Teradyne Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.79. About 1.36M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.80 billion. The Company’s Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test services and products for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. It has a 19.97 P/E ratio. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Teradyne, Inc. shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp Inc Inc owns 13,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 301 shares. Sumitomo Life Co owns 0.1% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 18,993 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 20 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp holds 5.00M shares. Fiduciary invested in 0.01% or 8,200 shares. Fort L P reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv stated it has 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 166,460 shares. Herald Invest Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 28,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Com reported 73,532 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.07% or 117,891 shares. 5,202 are owned by Creative Planning.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UPDATE: LitePoint is First Test Equipment Vendor to Join FiRa Consortium – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teradyne to Transfer Stock Exchange Listing to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” published on November 14, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Teradyne, Inc. (TER) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teradyne to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock increased 2.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 1.24M shares traded or 9.66% up from the average. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Industry’s First IHLP® Inductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Ap; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Sees 2Q Rev $740M-$780M; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 09/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase “World of Solutions” at ELECRAMA 2018; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor Controls; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 18/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q101 Qualified 3- and 4-Channel Optical Sensors for Turn and Push, Absolute, and Incrementa; 08/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces Support for Comml MLCCs Being Discontinued by Certain Suppliers; 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for Wearables; 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces lndustry’s First IHLP® lnductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Applications

Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 4.66% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for 600,296 shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 106,100 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.56% invested in the company for 649,082 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 1% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 338,740 shares.

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.’s (NYSE:VSH) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vishay Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 NYSE:VSH – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade WFP Power Metal Plateâ„¢ Shunt Resistors Reduce Component Counts and Increase Measurement Accuracy – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vishay Intertechnology Releases X1, X2, and Y2 EMI Suppression Film Capacitors Certified to IEC 60384-14: 2013 ed.4 / AMD1: 2016 Grade IIIB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.