Teradyne (TER) to pay $0.09 on Sep 27, 2019; READEN HOLDING (RHCO) Shorts Raised By 8740%

READEN HOLDING CORP (OTCMKTS:RHCO) had an increase of 8740% in short interest. RHCO’s SI was 44,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8740% from 500 shares previously. With 283,600 avg volume, 0 days are for READEN HOLDING CORP (OTCMKTS:RHCO)’s short sellers to cover RHCO’s short positions. It closed at $0.0111 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:TER) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Teradyne Inc’s current price of $52.97 translates into 0.17% yield. Teradyne Inc’s dividend has Sep 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 1.48 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q

Readen Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, on line music and video, and recycling industries in the Netherlands and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.67 million. It engages in the purchase and production-planning, and the communication with hardware and application developers; purchases and distributes plastic products used in the recycling industry; owns a hotel and estates; sells and markets labels, prepaid vouchers, and simcards, as well as engages in physical and electronic distribution via terminals to retailers and distributors; and delivers glassfiber, Internet, VoIP, mobile, TVIP, PoIP, AoIP, and online services in the cloud and e-view managed energy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers glassfiber networks on an open bases for active operators and service providers; provides online music records that are distributed as MP3 files; engages in ship management and supply; trades in non-dairy products; produces and distributes a range of infant milk formulas; and supplies stable isotopes, deuterated solvents, and high purity materials for medical and chemical research.

