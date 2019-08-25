Teradyne (TER) to pay $0.09 on Sep 27, 2019; Advanta Home Equity Loan Trust 1993-3 (IART) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Advanta Home Equity Loan Trust 1993-3 (IART) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 112 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 88 sold and reduced holdings in Advanta Home Equity Loan Trust 1993-3. The institutional investors in our database now have: 69.24 million shares, down from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Advanta Home Equity Loan Trust 1993-3 in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 70 Increased: 73 New Position: 39.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for 5.47 million shares. Falcon Point Capital Llc owns 80,729 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 2.06% invested in the company for 508,838 shares. The New York-based Broadfin Capital Llc has invested 1.63% in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 182,585 shares.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.60M for 23.04 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, makes, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company has market cap of $5.12 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It has a 51.42 P/E ratio. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment.

