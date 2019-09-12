Teradyne (TER) Stock Value Rose While Telemark Asset Management Lowered Holding by $2.35 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Has Lifted Its Holding by $15.67 Million as Shares Rose

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 84.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 55,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 121,283 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.23 million, up from 65,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $249.81. About 1.34M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.35M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 1.24 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $961.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 6,452 shares to 17,113 shares, valued at $32.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 37,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,418 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $871.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes by 200,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $29.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

