Teradyne (TER) Stock Value Rose While Managed Asset Portfolios Has Increased by $2.64 Million Its Position; Concourse Capital Management Raised Its Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holding by $2.90 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 45.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 56,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 178,775 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57 million, up from 122,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.84. About 1.73M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 237.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 263,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 374,870 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25M, up from 110,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 1.38 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 296,588 shares. Adirondack & Mgmt Inc invested 3.35% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 15,400 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 430,462 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 185,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advisors has 12,580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 40,487 shares. Cwm Lc holds 650,894 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 0.01% or 181,972 shares in its portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Corp reported 0.12% stake. 343,700 were reported by Ancora Limited Liability. Argent Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 369,995 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 2.16M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability Co reported 2.69% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 9,600 shares.