Teradyne (TER) Shares Rose While Telemark Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Intuit (INTU) Holding Held by Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.35 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 1.76M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 92.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 1,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2,562 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, up from 1,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $260.45. About 1.08M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.97 million for 20.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

