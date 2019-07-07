Teradyne (TER) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Position; Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 3,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,449 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, down from 33,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 1.30M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 420,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 347,739 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL SYNERGIES, VAST MAJORITY OF WHICH ARE COST, OF MORE THAN $50 MLN FROM DEAL; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 250,000 shares to 365,791 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 392,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 14.08% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $52.24M for 10.57 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Bullish On Altra Industrial Motion After Fortive Acquisition – Benzinga” on August 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Micron Technology, Quidel, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Altra Industrial Motion, USG, and Equity Lifestyle Properties â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fortive And Altra Industrial Motion: Exchange Offer Worth Considering Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lpl Finance Lc has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated holds 934,294 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp stated it has 5.86 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 115,000 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Sei Investments owns 397,816 shares. Moreover, Laurion Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 80,356 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Co Nj has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Ameritas Inv reported 5,117 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Tru Communication has invested 0.2% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Tru Department Mb National Bank N A has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 288,747 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.27M were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Brandywine Global Investment Lc holds 0.06% or 210,035 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 103,117 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 410,661 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 5.00 million shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 322,289 shares. Mackenzie accumulated 217,377 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) stated it has 19,884 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp has 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 1.52M shares. 1.03M are owned by Principal Fincl Group. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 7,293 shares. Blackrock reported 16.91 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 1.18 million shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc invested in 0.29% or 328,834 shares.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teradyne Appoints Sanjay Mehta as New Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Reaction History: Teradyne Inc., 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 7.1% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MACOM Lays Off 250 Employees as Part of Restructuring Plan – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teradyne Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teradyne Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $8.10 million activity. The insider Smith Gregory Stephen sold 11,210 shares worth $412,796. 139,935 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares with value of $5.48M were sold by JAGIELA MARK E. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Beecher Gregory R sold $989,021.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 5.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TER’s profit will be $106.26M for 18.92 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.81% EPS growth.