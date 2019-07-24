Teradyne (TER) Shareholder Kames Capital Plc Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.66 Million as Share Price Rose; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $32.48 Million Its Holding

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 195,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38 million, down from 347,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $204.66. About 23.18 million shares traded or 35.11% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook is still a ‘revenue juggernaut,’ asset manager says – so buy on the dip; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC SAYS THE DATA HARVESTED FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WAS MORE LIKELY TO HURT DONALD TRUMP’S 2016 CAMPAIGN; 22/05/2018 – EU antitrust official sees more scrutiny for Facebook, others; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PUBLISHES ENFORCEMENT NUMBERS FOR FIRST TIME; 19/03/2018 – The U.K.-based firm is at the center of a data breach scandal involving Facebook; 12/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced his second day of grilling from lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SAYS DRAWING TIGHTER LINES FOR HATE SPEECH IN ADS; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy -UK lawmakers; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC-IN 2015, CO LEARNED THAT PSYCHOLOGY PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE NAMED ALEKSANDR KOGAN LIED TO CO AND VIOLATED ITS PLATFORM POLICIES; 26/03/2018 – Pimco Hires Ex-N.Y. Times and Facebook Executive to Head Talent

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc. (TER) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 93,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.83M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 20.48% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 15.91 million shares traded or 658.26% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 502,800 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 396,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).

