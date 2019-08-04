Teradyne (TER) Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Increased Position; Iberiabank Stake in Duke Energy (DUK) Boosted by $2.27 Million as Share Value Declined

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 45.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 102,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 328,223 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, up from 225,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 2.12M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 25,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 113,756 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 88,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 3.07 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.48 million activity. JAGIELA MARK E also sold $5.48 million worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “China Fortunes Keep Chip Stocks On Wild Ride As Advanced Micro Reports – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Sharp Profit Miss; Semis Soften – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Four Big Reasons Why Qualcomm Stock Can Stay in Rally Mode – Investorplace.com” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMETEK (AME) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lags Revenues – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4,928 shares to 29,894 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,304 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 61,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup reported 220,679 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 5,097 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 105,349 shares. Penn Incorporated reported 0.34% stake. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 829 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Nikko Asset Americas reported 448,449 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsr has 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 6,838 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). First Republic Inv Mgmt stated it has 87,552 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,908 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 26,607 shares.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,046 shares to 7,293 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD) by 11,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,060 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).