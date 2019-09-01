Teradyne (TER) Shareholder Edgestream Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake; Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Increases Stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 10,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.87M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/05/2018 – Novartis ARROW trial to assess mechanistic superiority of direct IL-17A inhibition (Cosentyx®) over IL-23 inhibition (Tremfya®*); 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO BUY AURKA PHARMA; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 22/05/2018 – Smithfield® Congratulates Pitmasters Chris Lilly and Tuffy Stone on Wins at 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 21/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 27,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 10,631 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 38,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 1.48M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Cap Management owns 13,395 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling accumulated 0.1% or 4,589 shares. Beach Counsel Pa holds 4,860 shares. Guardian Advisors LP holds 0.07% or 4,450 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Mngmt invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Rhenman Partners Asset Mngmt Ab has 1.5% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 98,695 shares. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 5,289 shares. Capital Invsts has 0.9% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 16.06M shares. Caprock holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7,110 shares. North Management Corp holds 1,640 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 1.91 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 761,952 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd has 5,106 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management holds 0.18% or 4,140 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited holds 0.07% or 10,710 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought 426 shares worth $50,281.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 31,764 shares to 220,578 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 68,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Americas has invested 0.47% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Mackay Shields Ltd Com has 717,613 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 267,607 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 188,156 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Co, Michigan-based fund reported 122,675 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital LP has 0.26% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Grimes & reported 11,000 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Voya Inv Ltd owns 121,557 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 748,081 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research holds 246,974 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.81% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Principal Fincl Group accumulated 1.03 million shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $117.02M for 18.92 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.