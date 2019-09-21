Teradyne (TER) Share Price Rose While Telemark Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Cortland Advisers Position in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Raised as Stock Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94M, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 3.71M shares traded or 351.53% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.35 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.21. About 1.91 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The (NYSE:BK) by 875,500 shares to 808,956 shares, valued at $35.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwestern Corp by 20,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,659 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Fayez Sarofim And Company has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 32,506 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement holds 13,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgecreek Lc reported 142,180 shares. Bokf Na has 19,832 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.01% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0.06% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 113,326 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 20,758 shares. 9,066 were reported by Capital Inc Ok. Heronetta Mgmt Lp owns 228,498 shares. Moreover, Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,190 shares. 799,448 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management. Cbre Clarion Secs Lc accumulated 69,063 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.97 million for 20.79 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $871.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Angies List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 250,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anaplan Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes.