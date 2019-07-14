Teradyne (TER) Market Valuation Rose While Sandler Capital Management Increased Position; Group One Trading LP Has Trimmed Position in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) as Share Value Declined

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 47,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 319,983 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, up from 272,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.23M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 46.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 116,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,815 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 251,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 1.08 million shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 14.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – INTENDS TO RUN MICHELLE APPLEBAUM AND SAMANTHA YABLON, FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUST’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 88,520 shares to 54,276 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zscaler Inc by 55,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,470 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Md Sass Invsts Serv owns 35,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 10,000 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.19% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Hsbc Holdg Pcl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 0% or 64 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Glenmede Company Na accumulated 0% or 4,175 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 19,109 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Limited has invested 0.1% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Grimes & Com holds 11,000 shares. Philadelphia Trust Com invested in 237,280 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 283,421 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 87,552 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 7,130 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $8.10 million activity. 33,156 shares were sold by Gray Charles Jeffrey, worth $1.22M. Shares for $412,796 were sold by Smith Gregory Stephen on Monday, February 4. Shares for $5.48M were sold by JAGIELA MARK E.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teradyne Announces New TUGX Global Seminars Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” on October 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Teradyne (TER) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.6% in Session – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Publicis Groupe : First Quarter 2019 Revenue – Nasdaq” on April 14, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Teradyne Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cadence (CDNS) Beats on Q1 Earnings & Revenues, Ups ’19 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,250 activity.

Analysts await RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RLJ’s profit will be $118.08M for 6.51 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by RLJ Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.67% EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (Put) by 9,700 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (Put) by 26,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (Call).

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Where Ashford Hospitality Went Wrong And The Best Alternative – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy The FelCor Prefs On The Upcoming Merger With RLJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about RLJ Lodging Trust. – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$17.96, Is RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Win The Monopoly Game: Buy High-Yield Hotels When They Are On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.