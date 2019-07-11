Teradyne (TER) Holding Maintained by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board; Ebay (EBAY) Position Upped by Managed Asset Portfolios Llc

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,641 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92 million, up from 392,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 2.75M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 40,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 748,081 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.80M, up from 707,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 1.54M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 52,471 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $108.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.