Teradyne (TER) Holding Increased by Cipher Capital Lp; Spf Beheer Bv Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Raised by $3.20 Million

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 60,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.59 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $61.88. About 5.71 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 413.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 65,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 81,094 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 15,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 534,947 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Bk (NYSE:STT) by 43,476 shares to 758,853 shares, valued at $50.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 64,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,676 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.