Teradyne (TER) Holder Pioneer Investment Management Lowered Position; As Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) Stock Were Volatile, Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Boosted Its Stake

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 12,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 160,489 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 173,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 1.16 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 106,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Master Inter Income T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 264,797 shares traded or 108.94% up from the average. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Invt Grade Def (IGI) by 117,900 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All (ASG) by 213,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,854 shares, and cut its stake in Alliancebernstein Gbl Hgh In (AWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold PIM shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 12.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Llc reported 166,532 shares stake. Invesco Limited has 566,747 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Associates has invested 1.2% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited reported 35,286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ironwood Ltd Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp owns 5,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Penbrook Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.81% or 170,954 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) for 139,374 shares. Clough Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs owns 15,912 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) for 157,162 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM). Lpl Financial Llc owns 0% invested in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) for 25,897 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM).

More notable recent Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Neuberger Berman Deeply Saddened to Announce Unexpected Passing of Patrick Flynn, Co-Portfolio Manager of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Salsify and Geometry Partner to Provide PXM Capabilities To the World’s Global Brands – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spotify Will Become Profitable After Its IPO – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2017. More interesting news about Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Shift To A Capital Return Program Could Boost Putnam Premier Income Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) CEO Frans van Houten on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandler Capital stated it has 319,983 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 187,406 shares or 0.24% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.19% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 103,117 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hightower Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Essex Inv Management Communication Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 12,717 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 23,325 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.08% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 130,000 shares. Ww Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.55% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Boston Prns invested in 0.01% or 188,156 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.04% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 38,004 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 2.57M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 33,825 shares to 242,237 shares, valued at $20.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 584,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery Service to 3 New Markets – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teradyne to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Target, Medtronic, Microsoft, Teradyne and Darden Restaurants – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $112.36 million for 20.03 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.