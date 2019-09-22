Teradyne (TER) Holder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreased Stake; Brigade Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 119,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 697,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56M, up from 577,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 1.70 million shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 71,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 445,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.32M, down from 516,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.21. About 1.26M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. Harris Timothy J also bought $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares. The insider Powers Elizabeth C bought $36,340. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $44,208 was made by Kramer Kevin B on Wednesday, August 14. Davis Elliot S had bought 2,000 shares worth $35,060. On Tuesday, August 13 WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 5,000 shares.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 36,000 shares to 937,500 shares, valued at $24.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 57,161 shares to 126,042 shares, valued at $19.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

