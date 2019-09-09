Teradyne (TER) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Lowered Stake by $13.95 Million as Market Value Rose; Centurylink (CTL) Stake Has Raised by Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29M, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 9.73 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 357,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 604,386 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.08 million, down from 962,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 2.31 million shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 65,879 shares. Century Incorporated stated it has 371,864 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 14.68M shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 20,613 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 222,694 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.68 million shares. Moreover, Cadence Cap Limited Co has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 12,496 shares. Pnc Service accumulated 253,656 shares. Japan-based Nomura Holdg Inc has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Citigroup Inc owns 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 4.43M shares. Franklin Resource Inc, California-based fund reported 20,556 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv stated it has 28,624 shares. 12,421 were reported by Cap Fund Mgmt.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. On Thursday, May 23 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. On Tuesday, March 12 Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2,000 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Members Ford Motor Company, Henrico Virginia and DE-CIX – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “CenturyLink Cobbles Together a Decent Second Quarter – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: Great Leveraged Returns Or Disaster – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $112.37M for 20.50 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Due 2029 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agilent (A) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Teradyne (TER) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research’s 4.5% Dividend Hike Boosts Shareholder Return – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 33,423 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.02% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Moreover, Primecap Mngmt Ca has 0.06% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company has 0.75% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 16,000 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited owns 11,417 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Penn Capital reported 29,449 shares. Pdts Prtnrs Lc invested 0.55% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Nwq Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 604,386 shares. 44 are owned by Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Webster National Bank N A has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 135,360 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $59.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 34,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.