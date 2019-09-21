Teradyne (TER) Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Boosted Position by $928,109 as Market Value Rose; Credit Agricole S A Has Lowered Stake in Visa (V) as Shares Rose

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 8,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 218,791 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.97 million, down from 227,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81M shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 19,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 266,721 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.78 million, up from 246,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.21. About 1.91 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teradyne, L3Harris Technologies and Old Dominion Freight Line – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Box (BOX) Reports Breakeven Q2 Earnings, Beats on Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Should You Hold Onto Celanese’s (CE) Stock for Now? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Reaction History: Teradyne Inc., 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 7.1% Sensitive – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Voya Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Cibc Ww Markets Corporation holds 0.04% or 105,600 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher &, New York-based fund reported 288,897 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 374,876 shares. Aperio Gp Lc invested in 68,210 shares or 0.01% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 47 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0.03% or 1.49 million shares. 57,456 are owned by Jane Street Group Ltd Co. Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). 680 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Co Limited reported 16,000 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 923,917 shares. Art Ltd Com invested in 48,900 shares.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $18.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 14,915 shares to 96,111 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eqty Invt L (NYSE:AEL) by 20,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,955 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR).

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 52,802 shares to 77,802 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 39,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 927,044 are owned by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. Zweig owns 178,192 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 2.05 million shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Leisure Cap Mngmt reported 5,330 shares. Ser Automobile Association accumulated 1.19% or 2.75 million shares. Moreover, Financial Advisers Limited Company has 0.62% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 29,482 were reported by Exchange Cap Mngmt. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,300 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Company has 1.24% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). London Company Of Virginia reported 0.79% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Df Dent Inc holds 3.96% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.25 million shares. Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi accumulated 2.26% or 47,722 shares. Pennsylvania Comm reported 1.94% stake. Brinker holds 0.75% or 118,536 shares. 151,668 were accumulated by Osterweis Capital Mngmt Incorporated.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.