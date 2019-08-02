Teradyne (TER) Holder A-R-T- Advisors Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Holds Position in At&T (T)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 21.71M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 61.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 63,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 40,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 103,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 1.16 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $119.96 million for 19.06 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.90 million activity. Smith Gregory Stephen also sold $412,796 worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 66,635 shares to 174,351 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 20,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 448,318 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd reported 0.75% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Inc reported 10,608 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.01% or 16,400 shares. Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.55% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Dupont Mgmt accumulated 16,159 shares. Fmr Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,947 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 0.04% or 547,207 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 30,361 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Moreover, Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 53,900 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Mngmt Lc reported 1.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Virginia-based Godsey & Gibb Associate has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.04% or 415,979 shares. Qv Invsts owns 3.96M shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.04% or 65,245 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Business Fincl Svcs owns 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,930 shares. John G Ullman Assocs reported 20,701 shares. 264,265 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Berkshire Money Mngmt Inc stated it has 9,586 shares. 46,528 were reported by Syntal Capital Partners Ltd Liability Com. 164,133 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc. Contravisory reported 0.01% stake. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Com reported 7,898 shares. Madison Invest Holdg Incorporated invested in 18,380 shares.

