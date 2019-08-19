Teradyne (Put) (TER) Stock Value Rose While Maplelane Capital Lowered Its Holding; As Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Shares Declined, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Lowered Holding by $3.00 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (Put) (TER) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.95. About 1.24M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Pay Up to Additional $124M if Performance Targets Met; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 38,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 78,494 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, down from 116,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 434,311 shares traded or 35.80% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 15,001 shares to 75,001 shares, valued at $88.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (Call) (NASDAQ:YNDX).

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nielsen (NLSN) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Four Big Reasons Why Qualcomm Stock Can Stay in Rally Mode – Investorplace.com” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 8th – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “It Looks Like Nvidia Stock Is Shaking out of its Downturn – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.04% or 204,798 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 17,246 shares. Nikko Asset Americas invested in 448,449 shares. First Republic reported 87,552 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 448,318 shares. Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 1.81 million shares. United Service Automobile Association owns 88,044 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communication holds 0.01% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Fmr Limited Com holds 1,947 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.07% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management has invested 0.44% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.97M for 18.91 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.