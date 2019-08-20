Teradyne (Put) (TER) Market Value Rose While Maplelane Capital Trimmed Holding by $15.60 Million; Kempen Capital Management Has Trimmed Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Position by $3.14 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (Put) (TER) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 673,232 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 53,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 297,504 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, down from 350,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 3.85M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 92,331 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech stated it has 0.05% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk holds 687,537 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv invested in 0.01% or 131,618 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited has 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 28,700 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 209 shares. 192,815 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 1.18M shares. Webster Bancshares N A stated it has 162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.21% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 278,813 shares to 521,313 shares, valued at $82.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 505,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (Call) (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96M for 19.01 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull And Monroe Investment Mngmt has invested 2.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Brave Asset Management Incorporated has 0.48% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14,624 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 39.55 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 19,719 shares. Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 23,663 were accumulated by Profit Inv Mgmt Lc. Rothschild Asset Us holds 2.28M shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Ltd has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.26 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 2.28M shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 56.09M shares. Neumann Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 38,375 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc has invested 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lvw Lc accumulated 63,838 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma reported 9,530 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.