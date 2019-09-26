Teradyne Inc. (TER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Both Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) and Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne Inc. 48 4.69 N/A 2.31 24.16 Entegris Inc. 39 4.11 N/A 1.52 28.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Teradyne Inc. and Entegris Inc. Entegris Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Teradyne Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Teradyne Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Entegris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Teradyne Inc. and Entegris Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 16.2% Entegris Inc. 0.00% 27.2% 12.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.59 beta means Teradyne Inc.’s volatility is 59.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Entegris Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Teradyne Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Entegris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Entegris Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teradyne Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Teradyne Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Entegris Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teradyne Inc. -3.81% 14.13% 14.34% 51.03% 28.94% 77.6% Entegris Inc. 3.25% 13.66% 7.11% 29.07% 25.39% 55.98%

For the past year Teradyne Inc. was more bullish than Entegris Inc.

Summary

Teradyne Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Entegris Inc.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. This segment serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The companyÂ’s System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. Its Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robots for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, and LTE-A technologies; modular wireless test instruments for design verification test and production testing of wireless components; lab-in-a-box zSeries solution for design verification of RF power amplifier and smart device RF front end modules; and test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The Advanced Materials Handling segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The Microcontamination Control segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display OEMs, and materials suppliers and manufacturers. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.