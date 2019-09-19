Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Reaches $58.99 52-Week High; Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) Shorts Lowered By 25.45%

The stock of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) hit a new 52-week high and has $64.30 target or 9.00% above today’s $58.99 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $10.02B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $64.30 price target is reached, the company will be worth $902.16 million more. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 695,098 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – DEAL TO BE A CASH TRANSACTION AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) had a decrease of 25.45% in short interest. VIRC’s SI was 4,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 25.45% from 5,500 shares previously. With 5,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s short sellers to cover VIRC’s short positions. The SI to Virco Manufacturing Corporation’s float is 0.04%. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 303 shares traded. Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) has declined 3.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VIRC News: 14/03/2018 Virco Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Virco Mfg Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIRC); 27/04/2018 – Virco Manufacturing 4Q Loss/Shr 56c; 27/04/2018 – Virco Manufacturing 4Q Loss $8.55M; 22/03/2018 – VIRCO MFG. CORP – SEVENTEENTH AMENDMENT AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT BY EXTENDING MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR THREE YEARS UNTIL MARCH 19, 2023; 22/03/2018 – VIRCO MFG. CORP – SEVENTEENTH AMENDMENT AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT BY INCREASING MAXIMUM REVOLVING ADVANCE AMOUNT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Virco Reports Revenue Grew 9% in 2017 (FYE ’18); 22/03/2018 – VIRCO MFG. CORP – ON MARCH 19, 2018, CO AND ITS UNIT ENTERED INTO A SEVENTEENTH AMENDMENT TO REVOLVING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

More notable recent Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Virco Reports 15% Increase in Second Quarter Operating Income – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Virco Mfg. Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VIRC) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Virco Mfg. Corporation Reports Third Quarter Revenue Grew 11.7% – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Virco Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended January 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Virco Announces Third Quarter Results and Resumption of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Virco Mfg. Corporation shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 1.22% more from 4.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0% in Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 20,401 shares. Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 2.79% in Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC). Morgan Stanley reported 779 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0% or 20,800 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC). Bridgeway Incorporated accumulated 34,400 shares. James Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 2,460 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 492,773 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0% in Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC). National Bank Of America Corp De holds 150 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 165,913 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 3,194 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 234,317 were accumulated by Mill Road Mngmt.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $56.32 million. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides folding, activity, office, computer, and mobile tables; and computer furniture, such as keyboard mouse trays, CPU holders, support columns, desks and workstations, specialty tables, instructor media stations and towers, and other products.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Teradyne, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:TER) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Teradyne (TER) Down 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Teradyne Introduces the UltraFLEXplus to Minimize Time to Market for Complex Digital Devices – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teradyne, L3Harris Technologies and Old Dominion Freight Line – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Teradyne, Inc. shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 0.21% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 116,321 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 23,128 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 1.02M shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru holds 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 9,441 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 5,893 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 18,017 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 44 shares. Next Fin Gru Incorporated reported 0.02% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 36 shares. Pinebridge Investments L P invested in 0.1% or 125,313 shares. Herald Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Principal Group Inc reported 1.03 million shares stake. Moreover, Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.02 billion. The Company’s Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test services and products for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. It has a 22.75 P/E ratio. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.95 million for 21.07 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.