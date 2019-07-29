Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Reaches $57.41 After 9.00% Up Move; RUSSEL METALS ORDINARY SHARES (RUSMF) Shorts Up By 34.87%

The stock of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.88% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 1.11 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial RobotsThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $9.84B company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $62.58 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TER worth $885.60 million more.

RUSSEL METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had an increase of 34.87% in short interest. RUSMF’s SI was 178,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 34.87% from 132,500 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 78 days are for RUSSEL METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)’s short sellers to cover RUSMF’s short positions. It closed at $15.88 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Russel Metals Inc. processes and distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company has market cap of $984.10 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. It has a 6.53 P/E ratio. The Metals Service Centers segment sells plates, and flat rolled carbon and other general line carbon steel products comprising structurals, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing products, as well as stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products in various sizes, shapes, and specifications.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.84 billion. The Company’s Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test services and products for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. It has a 22.14 P/E ratio. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $119.98 million for 20.50 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

