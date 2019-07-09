Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Forms $46.65 Double Top; First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Sentiment Is 0.64

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) formed double top with $50.38 target or 8.00% above today’s $46.65 share price. Teradyne, Inc. (TER) has $8.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 1.48M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C

First Financial Northwest Inc (FFNW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 16 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 25 cut down and sold their holdings in First Financial Northwest Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 4.32 million shares, down from 4.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Financial Northwest Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $361,570 activity.

Analysts await First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. FFNW’s profit will be $2.61 million for 14.00 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by First Financial Northwest, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.58% EPS growth.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First Savings Bank Northwest that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company has market cap of $146.19 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 4,827 shares traded. First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) has declined 7.71% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FFNW News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest 1Q EPS 66c; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Northwest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFNW); 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Net Loans Receivable $991.1M at March 31; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Raises Quarterly Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – First Financial Northwest, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 14 Percent to $0.08 per Share; 02/04/2018 First Financial Northwest Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 26/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST INC – NET LOANS RECEIVABLE INCREASED TO $991.1 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $988.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Thb Asset Management holds 0.58% of its portfolio in First Financial Northwest, Inc. for 255,445 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 28,276 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.02% invested in the company for 119,982 shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 902,249 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $8.10 million activity. Another trade for 26,778 shares valued at $989,021 was sold by Beecher Gregory R. $5.48M worth of stock was sold by JAGIELA MARK E on Wednesday, February 13. Gray Charles Jeffrey sold $1.22M worth of stock or 33,156 shares. Shares for $412,796 were sold by Smith Gregory Stephen.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 5.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TER’s profit will be $106.27M for 18.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.81% EPS growth.