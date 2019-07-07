Teradyne, Inc. (TER) EPS Estimated At $0.62; RALLYE SA NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE ORDINARY SHA (RLYNF) Shorts Up By 3.67%

RALLYE SA NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:RLYNF) had an increase of 3.67% in short interest. RLYNF’s SI was 582,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.67% from 561,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 5821 days are for RALLYE SA NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:RLYNF)’s short sellers to cover RLYNF’s short positions. It closed at $11.38 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report $0.62 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.08% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. TER’s profit would be $106.26 million giving it 18.92 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Teradyne, Inc.’s analysts see 14.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 1.30 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M

Rallye SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, non-food e-commerce, and sporting goods retailing sector in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $356.27 million. The firm operates through Food and General Retailing and Holding and Other Activities divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and discount stores.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.04 billion. The Company’s Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test services and products for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. It has a 18.37 P/E ratio. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.