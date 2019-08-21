Teradyne Inc. (TER) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company, Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Teradyne Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.64% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Teradyne Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.10% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Teradyne Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne Inc. 0.00% 28.20% 16.20% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Teradyne Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne Inc. N/A 45 24.16 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Teradyne Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Teradyne Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Teradyne Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradyne Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.11 2.74

$48 is the consensus target price of Teradyne Inc., with a potential downside of -10.20%. The competitors have a potential upside of 49.15%. Teradyne Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Teradyne Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teradyne Inc. -3.81% 14.13% 14.34% 51.03% 28.94% 77.6% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Teradyne Inc. has stronger performance than Teradyne Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teradyne Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2. Competitively, Teradyne Inc.’s competitors have 5.13 and 4.34 for Current and Quick Ratio. Teradyne Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teradyne Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Teradyne Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. Competitively, Teradyne Inc.’s competitors are 25.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

Teradyne Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Teradyne Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Teradyne Inc.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. This segment serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The companyÂ’s System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. Its Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robots for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, and LTE-A technologies; modular wireless test instruments for design verification test and production testing of wireless components; lab-in-a-box zSeries solution for design verification of RF power amplifier and smart device RF front end modules; and test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.