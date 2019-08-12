Teradyne Inc. (TER) and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Contrasting side by side

Both Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradyne Inc. 44 4.17 N/A 2.31 24.16 IPG Photonics Corporation 147 4.74 N/A 6.71 19.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Teradyne Inc. and IPG Photonics Corporation. IPG Photonics Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Teradyne Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Teradyne Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Teradyne Inc. and IPG Photonics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradyne Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 16.2% IPG Photonics Corporation 0.00% 15.9% 13.7%

Risk & Volatility

Teradyne Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. IPG Photonics Corporation’s 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.11 beta.

Liquidity

Teradyne Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IPG Photonics Corporation are 8.5 and 6.5 respectively. IPG Photonics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teradyne Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Teradyne Inc. and IPG Photonics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradyne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IPG Photonics Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively IPG Photonics Corporation has a consensus target price of $185, with potential upside of 52.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Teradyne Inc. shares and 67.2% of IPG Photonics Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Teradyne Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.8% of IPG Photonics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teradyne Inc. -3.81% 14.13% 14.34% 51.03% 28.94% 77.6% IPG Photonics Corporation -8.82% -16.37% -23.31% -1.68% -41.59% 15.64%

For the past year Teradyne Inc. was more bullish than IPG Photonics Corporation.

Summary

IPG Photonics Corporation beats Teradyne Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. This segment serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The companyÂ’s System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. Its Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robots for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, and LTE-A technologies; modular wireless test instruments for design verification test and production testing of wireless components; lab-in-a-box zSeries solution for design verification of RF power amplifier and smart device RF front end modules; and test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool for use in automotive, appliances, rail cars, and other sheet metal fabrication; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.