Teradata (TDC) Stake Increased by Fairpointe Capital Llc; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Market Value Rose, Verition Fund Management Increased Position

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 7,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 15,573 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 7,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $101.33. About 1.15M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Teradata Corp (TDC) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 40,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.17 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 386,679 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 88 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank stated it has 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). First Republic Inv invested in 21,867 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,199 were reported by Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1,021 shares. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 65,769 shares stake. Millennium Ltd Llc holds 86,570 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 0.08% or 99,287 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 47,409 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 21 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 16,095 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 14,450 shares.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Corp. (NYSE:UFS) by 151,098 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $65.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) by 204,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,579 shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $347,603 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust accumulated 1,377 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Soros Fund Management Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 51,090 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0.01% or 1,253 shares. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.51% or 435,983 shares. California-based First Republic Invest has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Edgemoor Investment Incorporated reported 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.16% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 273,622 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 2,689 shares. The United Kingdom-based Findlay Park Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.81% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.12% stake.