Teradata (TDC) Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.95 Million as Stock Declined; As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Crossvault Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $5.29 Million

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 99,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 108,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 12.66 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp (TDC) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 468,709 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.16% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi has invested 0.12% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 79,645 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 20,665 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 22,129 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd accumulated 4.06 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.60M shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Fil Limited reported 36 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 60,899 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Sei Com invested in 0.02% or 168,052 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 18,265 shares. Whittier Communication accumulated 62 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 63,141 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 69,219 shares. Lapides Asset Management invested in 98,300 shares.

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.16 per share. TDC’s profit will be $19.91M for 53.94 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.67% EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 179,250 shares to 216,375 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurytel Inc (Put) (NYSE:CTL) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Four Corners Property Trust.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.53 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 2.14% or 254,685 shares. Portland Advsrs Lc reported 33,448 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,801 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 263,108 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt holds 81,340 shares. Ssi Inv Management Inc reported 13,830 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.6% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 12,707 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has 7,900 shares. American Ins Tx invested in 334,055 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Fil reported 5.63M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. First Citizens Retail Bank Trust has invested 1.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cambridge Advisors Inc reported 46,462 shares stake. Westfield Cap Mgmt Company LP holds 0% or 9,812 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt owns 40,993 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).