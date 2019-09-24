Teradata Del (TDC) Shareholder Riverpark Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $748,930 as Stock Declined; Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Sankaty Advisors Has Cut Position as Shares Rose

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.39. About 1.00M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 21,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 214,059 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, up from 192,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 726,877 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.58 TO $0.64; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $467.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,829 shares to 38,400 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.