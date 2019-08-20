Teradata Del (TDC) Shareholder Amg Funds Decreased Its Position as Share Value Declined; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram; 06/03/2018 – Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men and Zappos Partner to Benefit Charities with New Men’s Shoe Line; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 24/05/2018 – 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon wants to fill now; 12/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Seek Office-Supply Dominance With Credit Card

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 45.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 15,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 18,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 33,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 785,610 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.41 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.