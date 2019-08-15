Teradata Del (TDC) Market Valuation Declined While State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Lowered Holding; Atlanta Capital Group Holding in Dominion Energy (D) Lifted by $454,100 as Stock Price Declined

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 80.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 13,433 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.85. About 2.76 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 49,758 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 69,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 369,709 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

