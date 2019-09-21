Teradata Del (TDC) Holder Oppenheimer Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $1.05 Million as Market Value Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Veritas Investment Management Llp Boosted by $2.28 Million Its Stake

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 8,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 384,608 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.72M, up from 375,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 4.18 million shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 43.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 30,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 99,287 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, up from 69,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 1.97M shares traded or 76.18% up from the average. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54; 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 23,512 shares to 874,191 shares, valued at $33.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 25,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,082 shares, and cut its stake in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity.

