Teradata Del (TDC) Holder Amg Funds Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Bloom Tree Partners Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 45.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 15,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 18,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 33,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 61,815 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Rev $520M-$530M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 54,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 255,691 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.65 million, down from 310,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $176.62. About 3.15M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11B for 36.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. TDC’s profit will be $29.03M for 30.61 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.