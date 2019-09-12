Teradata Del Com (TDC) Holder Piedmont Investment Advisors Lifted Position; Martin Investment Management Decreased Stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) by $1.12 Million

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 7,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 52,129 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, down from 59,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $148.36. About 257,741 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 19/03/2018 – Alipay and FreedomPay Partner to Provide Seamless Payment Experiences for Chinese Travelers Visiting North America; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (TDC) by 116.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,660 shares as the company's stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 19,824 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $711,000, up from 9,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 114,572 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim Corporation stated it has 748,350 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 1,631 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Lifeplan Gp Inc invested in 0.01% or 704 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 14,946 shares. State Street reported 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Wellington Grp Llp has 8.72M shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 7,107 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc accumulated 4.53M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Axa owns 10,900 shares. Whittier Trust Communication invested in 62 shares. Quantbot Techs L P, a New York-based fund reported 21,871 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD) by 7,379 shares to 5,239 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,144 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (NYSE:RCL).

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 673 shares to 7,536 shares, valued at $14.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 13,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.65 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.