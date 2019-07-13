Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Since Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 35.72 N/A 1.38 7.07

Table 1 highlights Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.33% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares and 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. Insiders held 28.79% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -0.71% 0.41% 2.1% 6.57% 2.85% 13.27%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.