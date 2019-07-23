Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|38.62
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 47.33% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares and 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. About 28.79% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 13.34% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.19%
|1.96%
|3.38%
|0%
|0%
|3.28%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|-2.6%
|-3.62%
|-2.6%
|9.5%
|6.43%
|2.47%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
