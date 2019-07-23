Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.62 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.33% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares and 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. About 28.79% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. has 13.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.