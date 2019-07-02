Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZACU) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Contrasting side by side

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 21 64.52 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.33% and 31.55% respectively. About 28.79% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28% The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.