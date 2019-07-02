Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZACU) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Contrasting side by side

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The India Fund Inc.
|21
|64.52
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and The India Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and The India Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.33% and 31.55% respectively. About 28.79% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.19%
|1.96%
|3.38%
|0%
|0%
|3.28%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.92%
|-5.68%
|-0.15%
|6.34%
|-10.27%
|0.89%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.
