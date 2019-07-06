Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZACU) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Comparison side by side

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 42 1.70 N/A 0.96 41.51

Table 1 highlights Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and PJT Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.33% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.6% of PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 28.79%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28% PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.