Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZACU) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Comparing side by side

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 47.33% and 23.63% respectively. 28.79% are Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.