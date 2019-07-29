Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZACU) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Comparing side by side

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 47.33% and 23.63% respectively. 28.79% are Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.19%
|1.96%
|3.38%
|0%
|0%
|3.28%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|-0.73%
|-1.03%
|0.31%
|1.38%
|0%
|2.35%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.
