Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZACU) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|40
|2.96
|N/A
|3.23
|11.87
In table 1 we can see Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|35.7%
|12.5%
Analyst Ratings
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|5
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Eaton Vance Corp. is $42.63, which is potential -2.34% downside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 47.33% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares and 73.4% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. 28.79% are Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.19%
|1.96%
|3.38%
|0%
|0%
|3.28%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.89%
|-7.15%
|-5.41%
|-13.31%
|-32.56%
|8.87%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.
