Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZACU) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 40 2.96 N/A 3.23 11.87

In table 1 we can see Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZACU) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 35.7% 12.5%

Analyst Ratings

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 0 5 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Eaton Vance Corp. is $42.63, which is potential -2.34% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.33% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares and 73.4% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. 28.79% are Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.19% 1.96% 3.38% 0% 0% 3.28% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.89% -7.15% -5.41% -13.31% -32.56% 8.87%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.