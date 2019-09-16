Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 5.98 N/A 3.01 16.82

In table 1 we can see Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.