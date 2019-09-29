Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS)

Since Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.85 13.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 49.65%. Comparatively, 0.05% are Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.