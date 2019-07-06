Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

As Asset Management companies, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|36.47
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|4.3%
|0%
|0%
|3.65%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.57%
|-0.79%
|-0.16%
|6.88%
|8.37%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
