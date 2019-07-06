Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

As Asset Management companies, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 36.47 N/A -1.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.