Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Medley Management Inc. 3 172.64 4.94M -0.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Medley Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 146,931,977.04% 20.5% -2.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.