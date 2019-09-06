Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM)

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.59 N/A 0.66 16.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.