Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 51.35%. Competitively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
