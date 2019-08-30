Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.56% and 51.35%. Competitively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.