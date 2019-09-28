Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (TZAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)

Since Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
Table 1 demonstrates Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tenzing Acquisition Corp. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.56% and 21% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
For the past year Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
Summary
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
